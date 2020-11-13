Watch Kim Kardashian’s Tearful Reaction to Hologram of Her Dad

Is someone chopping onions—because we can’t stop tearing up.

More likely it’s this video of Kim Kardashian and her famous family members. As fans may recall, in honor of the reality star’s 40th birthday in October, her husband Kanye West continued to set the bar for unique gifts when he surprised her with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. At the time, the star shared a video of the present—described by her as a “hologram from heaven.” However, fans have now gotten to see how the mom of four, her sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner reacted to it when they saw it.

In a since-deleted video the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted to Instagram, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris are seated all wiping away tears as the hologram ended. It appears Kim was also on the phone with Kanye and thanked him for the moving gift. Someone, seemingly Khloe, also asked if they could watch it again.

The present was obviously appreciated by the birthday girl, who lost her dad in 2003, not long after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. The famed member of O.J. Simpson‘s legal team was 59 when he died.