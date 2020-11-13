Waka Flocka Returns To Instagram: Send All Prayers My Way

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Waka Flocka returned to Instagram after deactivating his Instagram account after calling out T.I.

“Heavenly bless me please,” he wrote in a post featuring prayer hands. “Send all prayers my way, I’m entering a new tax bracket.”

Waka called out T.I. after he made comments, blasting people outside of Atlanta from coming to the city to commit murders. The post went up shortly after the killing of King Von spread on.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR