Waka Flocka Returns To Instagram: Send All Prayers My Way

Waka Flocka returned to Instagram after deactivating his Instagram account after calling out T.I.

“Heavenly bless me please,” he wrote in a post featuring prayer hands. “Send all prayers my way, I’m entering a new tax bracket.”

Waka called out T.I. after he made comments, blasting people outside of Atlanta from coming to the city to commit murders. The post went up shortly after the killing of King Von spread on.

Waka posted a video where he said the following:

“I don’t know how to put this. Ayy look, never talk down on people when you once was the person that you talking down on. I don’t give a fuck what the scenario is. Ever. And I’m talking about guys that come from the streets, not ones that say they did,” he said.

“Bruh, I don’t care how far I get in life; I would never look down on anybody in the streets or anything they ever do in the streets because I understand the laws and lifestyle that come with it and when you understand shit like that, a lot of things you not supposed to talk about. You not. Just sayin’. N*ggas know what they signed up for.”