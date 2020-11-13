Viking Global Investors reduced stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp By .com

© . Viking Global Investors reduced stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp



On the 11th of November, Viking Global Investors sold 2.5 million Adaptive Biotechnologies Corpor (NASDAQ:) shares for $124 million at an average price of $49.52 per share.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corpor are down -5.45% since the transaction.

Viking Global Investors’s holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corpor decreased to about 31 million shares with the transaction.

Viking Global Investors first bought Adaptive Biotechnologies Corpor stock in the second quarter of 2019.

Viking Global Investors also owns Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:), Danaher Corp (NYSE:), Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) and Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corpor is its number one position by number of shares and market value among health care supplies stocks.

Other investors who also reduced their Adaptive Biotechnologies Corpor shares include the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund, TimesSquare Capital Management, and Arrowpoint Asset Management.

Contrary to Viking Global Investors, California State Teachers Retirement System, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co., and Nikko Asset Management Americas added to ADPT shares, while BT Investment Management introduced ADPT shares to their portfolio.

Viking Global Investors also established new holdings in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $364 million.