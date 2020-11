US coronavirus long recovery ahead for teen who contracted rare Covid related syndrome

A US teenager is back home after spending a week in the hospital fighting a rare complication of COVID-19 .

Hudson Asche, 13, is recovering from a mystery diagnosis: a multisystem inflammatory syndrome known as MIS-C. But he still faces a long road ahead, according to his mother, Dana Asche.

“We have four kids and he is our healthiest,” Ms Asche said.

After a COVID-19 exposure at the beginning of October, Hudson quarantined with his older brother for two weeks, never developing any symptoms. Days later, that changed.

US teenager Hudson Asche suffered COVID-19 complications. (CaringBridge)

“Monday, October 26, he started his fever that afternoon,” Ms Asche said.

Again, they were back in quarantine, and Hudson went in for a checkup.

“A doctor honestly looked at him and said, ‘I really don’t think he has COVID.’ All that Hudson really had at that point was a fever,” she said.

He took a COVID test on October 28.

“Really from the 28th, he just went downhill is what I would say,” Ms Asche said.

Two days later, Hudson’s fever climbed to 105 degrees (40C).

“He had body aches, joint aches, he couldn’t get up and move without us helping him,” Ms Asche said.

Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department on Friday. (AP)

“He was starting to have kidney failure, liver failure, and was very, very sick,” Ms Asche said.

Doctors determined Hudson was suffering from the inflammatory syndrome MIS-C. Minnesota has recorded 31 cases of the rare COVID complication since May.

“They had to cardiovert him and try to get his heart back into rhythm not once but twice, which was awful,” Ms Asche said.

It’s believed a COVID infection can happen in a child several weeks before MIS-C sets in.

Outgoing president Donald Trump is pictured removing his mask after he left the hospital where he was being treated for the coronavirus. (Nine)

After eight days in the hospital, Hudson went home. The Asches hope his story might keep others from taking chances in the months ahead.

“Wear the mask, wash your hands, and I think the other piece, stay home when you’re sick,” she said.

Hudson will have physical therapy a few times a week and remain on powerful medicine to help him recover. Doctors say it could take six months for him to feel normal again.

The main symptoms of MIS-C to watch for include fever and GI symptoms. Rash, red eyes and swelling can also be signs. But again, doctors reiterate it is very rare.