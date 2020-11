UK PM’s adviser Cummings quits immediately: reports By

2/2 © . Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London



LONDON () – Dominic Cummings, the most powerful adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has quit immediately after deciding not to stay in post until Christmas, reports said on Friday.

“Dom Cummings has left No10 for good tonight, having decided not to stay until xmas,” Times Radio Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter. The BBC and Sky News also later reported the same.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Johnson’s office.

Cummings left No. 10 Downing Street carrying a box, photos by a photographer showed.