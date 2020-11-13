U.S. President Trump to deliver update on Operation Warp Speed at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) Friday By

© . U.S. President Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will address the nation at 4 p.m. eastern time (2100 GMT) with an update on the so-called Operation Warp Speed program, according to a White House Statement.
In his first public comments since the week of the U.S. election, Trump will update on the U.S. government program that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.