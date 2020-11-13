Trump Touts Vaccine Mass Rollout for U.S. by April, Sees ‘Very Rapid’ Approvals By .com

© .



By Yasin Ebrahim

.com – President Donald Trump on Friday said he expected Pfiizer’s vaccine to be approved “very soon,” and talked up the prospect of a widespread roll out of the inoculation to the population as soon as April.

The president credited the positive progress to Operation Warp Speed, a project aimed at speeding up the production of Covid-19 vaccines. There are three other vaccines that will arrive within a few weeks, and the delivery would be “very rapid,” the president said.

The vaccine would be distributed to front line workers and vulnerable Americans immediately once available. Trump said, however, New York would be made to wait for a vaccine after NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not grant permission for the rollout of a vaccine in the state amid concerns of politicization of the approval process.

In his first address since falsely claiming to have won the election, Trump has seen his path to the White House – via legal challenges on allegations of voter fraud in several states – narrow after media networks projected Biden to win Georgia and Trump to take North Carolina, taking their electoral college vote totals to 306 and 232, respectively.