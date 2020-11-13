Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Give Updates on Brian Austin Green & More

Although it’s been 30 years since Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered, the cast is as close as ever. In fact, Jennie and Tori are once again working together thanks to their re-watch podcast, 9021OMG.

Not only are the actresses re-watching the iconic show, but they’re giving listeners behind-the-scenes tidbits along the way.

“We just love working together,” Tori said on their latest project. “She’s like, my soul wife.”

Yet, this podcast has allowed Tori to introduce BH, 90210 to her daughters. Apparently, Tori’s daughter Stella “loves” the fashion on the show.