Ticketmaster's UK wing fined ~$1.6M by the UK ICO after a report found they failed to put appropriate security measures in place prior to their 2018 data breach (Shoshana Wodinsky/Gizmodo)

Ticketmaster’s UK wing fined ~$1.6M by the UK ICO after a report found they failed to put appropriate security measures in place prior to their 2018 data breach — Ticketmaster’s UK wing has been fined £1.25 million pounds (roughly $1.6 millions) following an investigation …
