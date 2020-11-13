The Masters: Johnson in four-way tie for Augusta lead, DeChambeau in trouble

Bryson DeChambeau faces a challenge to make the cut at this year’s Masters while four players shared the lead at the end of Day 2 at Augusta.

Masters debutant Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson are all at 9 under atop a congested leaderboard.

DeChambeau, meanwhile, is in real danger of missing out on playing in the final two rounds in Georgia at the rearranged major after having proclaimed he was going to play Augusta National as if it were a par 67. He carded a 70 in his opening round but had slipped back to 1 over for the tournament when play was halted because of bad light.

DeChambeau will need to be inside the top 50 including ties to sit on the right side of the cut line, though he made a dismal start Friday when he made a triple bogey on the third.

The U.S. Open champion dropped further shots at the fourth, fifth and seventh, though that error was wedged between two birdies in an up-and-down front .

Yet another bogey followed on the 10th, but DeChambeau closed out for the day with a birdie on the 12th and launched a drive over the trees to leave himself in with a great chance of an eagle on the par-5 13th when he returns to finish off his round.

Play was suspended at 5:30 PM EST due to darkness. The second round will resume at 7:30 AM EST on Saturday. If no further delays occur, the third round will begin at approximately 10:30 AM EST. Live coverage will resume at 7:30 AM EST on ESPN and https://t.co/VlktfYOZUc. pic.twitter.com/X1bI1lm3G3 — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 13, 2020

Jon Rahm, meanwhile, looks well set to make it a five-way share for the lead when he starts again on Saturday, having left himself a 6-foot putt for birdie on the 13th green.

Overnight leader Paul Casey dropped his first shot of the day with a bogey at the 10th — he sliced his third right across the green — to sit at 6 under through 12 holes, while Lee Westwood moved himself back to 3 under before the horn went.

Tiger Woods was in indifferent form through his opening holes as he remained at 4 under, while Hideki Matsuyama is just one stroke off the lead with three to play thanks to a birdie on the 15th, with Sungjae Im and Patrick Cantlay also at 8 under.

Brooks Koepka enjoyed a strong finish to his round. Successive birdies on his final two holes moved the former world No. 1 to 5 under.

“I need to clean it up for the weekend if I want to win. No three-putts,” he told . “I feel fine, I am glad to be done, go put my feet up, go work out — not that excited as I have got legs today, it’s going to be a long day.

“My body feels great, just need to clean up those sloppy mistakes.”