The ‘Cy Young winners’ quiz

Congratulations to Cy Young Award winners Shane Bieber and Trevor Bauer. Both first-time winners had dominant seasons. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 Ks in just 77.1 innings pitched for Cleveland while Bauer finished 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 Ks in 73 IP for Cincinnati. Bauer is also a free agent now, and arguably sits at the very top of the class. He’s made it known that he wants to pitch for a contender in 2021. Baseball’s elite are likely to let him know this offseason that the feeling is mutual.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Bauer is the first Cincinnati Reds player to take home the Cy Young. So with that in mind, how many of the last Cy Young winners for every MLB franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!