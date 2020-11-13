The Crown’s Josh O’Connor felt ‘awful’ filming scenes between Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Speaking to the MailOnline, the actor – who is set to reprise his role as Prince Charles for the show’s fourth instalment – opened up about how he felt when shooting some of the series’ emotional segments between his character and Princess Diana (played by newcomer Emma Corrin).

In one scene, Charles angrily confronts Diana about the state of their unhappy marriage.

O’Connor said of the scene: “I felt awful. I tend to keep to myself especially on days where it’s that kind of emotional scene.”

“Emma and I get on very well. But on the day, they go, ‘Action!’ and I scream in her face,” he said. “All I want to do is give her a hug and say, ‘I’m so sorry.’”

Corrin and O’Connor star as Princess Diana and Prince Charles in season four of The Crown (Des Willie/Netflix)

Corrin expressed similar discomfort at the same scene, previously revealing that it had left her feeling slightly scared during filming.

O’Connor continued: “I’m quite a happy-go-lucky person. But I take acting seriously. I think it’s helpful to stay light and playful in your everyday life, but on set and on stage it’s about focus.”

You can find more information on O’Connor’s role as Prince Charles here, as well as a full list of returning actors and new faces here.