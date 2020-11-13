The Crown: What time will season 4 arrive on Netflix?

Netflix users are very excited that the new season of The Crown is arriving this weekend.

The streaming service is unveiling the next 10 episodes on Sunday (15 November) with viewers particularly excited to see the introductions of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

Fans of the hit drama are undoubtedly preparing to binge the show – but what time will it be available to watch?

It’s been announced that The Crown season four will arrive at 8am on Sunday morning.

Find a compilation of everything we know about the new season, which will see the return of Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter, here.

If you’re wondering what you need to remember ahead of the new season, you can find a rundown of all the necessary key points here.

The Crown, which originally starred Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby, is set to return for a fifth and sixth season, which will see showrunner Peter Morgan document events up until the late 1990s.