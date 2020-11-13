The Crown cast: How they compare to real-life royals

The Crown returns for its long-anticipated fourth season on Sunday (15 November).

Season four marks Olivia Colman’s final outing as Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Tobias Menzies’s final season as Prince Philip. Josh O’Connor will also be returning to the role of Prince Charles, along with Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

However, all eyes are likely to be on the show’s newcomers, with season four focusing on two key figures from the 1980s: Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, and Lady Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin.

Playing such easily recognisable characters comes with its own set of challenges for the Crown cast, who have to not only look like the people they’re playing, but also bring their own interpretation to the roles rather than simply parodying them.

Here’s how The Crown season four cast compare to the real-life people they’re portraying…

Queen Elizabeth II – Olivia Colman

Queen Elizabeth in 1986, Olivia Colman in ‘The Crown’ season four (Getty/Netflix)

Prince Philip – Tobias Menzies

Prince Philip in 1979, Tobias Menzies in ‘The Crown’ season four (Getty Images/Netflix)

Prince Charles – Josh O’Connor

Prince Charles in 1981, Josh O’Connor in ‘The Crown’ season four (Getty Images/Netflix)

Princess Anne – Erin Doherty

Princess Anne in 1984, Erin Doherty in ‘The Crown’ season four (Getty Images/Netflix )

Princess Margaret – Helena Bonham Carter

Princess Margaret in 1980, Helena Bonham Carter in ‘The Crown’ season four (Getty Images/Netflix)

Lady Diana Spencer – Emma Corrin

Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, Emma Corrin in ‘The Crown’ season four (Rex/Netflix)

Margaret Thatcher – Gillian Anderson

Margaret Thatcher in 1981, Gillian Anderson in ‘The Crown’ season four (Getty Images/Netflix)