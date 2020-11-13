The Bitcoin price has only been higher than now for 12 days in its history By Cointelegraph

The Bitcoin price has only been higher than now for 12 days in its history



The (BTC) price, which is currently sitting at $16,320, has only been at this level or higher for 12 days in the coin’s entire 4,332-day history, representing just 0.28% of the cryptocurrency’s life.

Crypto analytics platform Messari published data stating that the closing price had exceeded $16,320 only on 12 other days, 10 of which occurred between Dec. 7 to Dec. 20, 2017, with the highest close occurring on Dec. 16 at $19,378. Any investor who bought at the all-time high of $20,089 would still be down 18.35%. In contrast, investors who bought at this cycle’s low of $3,126 on Dec. 15, 2018, would be up 424%.

