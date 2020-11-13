Tezos upgrade reduces smart contract fees by 75% to attract DeFi By Cointelegraph

Tezos upgrade reduces smart contract fees by 75% to attract DeFi
Top 20 crypto asset by market cap Tezos (XTZ) has successfully completed its latest upgrade, “Delphi,” which aims to reduce smart contract gas fees by 75% to attract decentralized finance developers to build on top of its blockchain.
Delphi was proposed on Sept. 3. It’s a joint undertaking from Nomadic Labs, Metastatic, and Gabriel Algour intended to “help individuals developing smart contracts on Tezos.”
