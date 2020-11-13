Temperatures set to soar as heatwave grips Queensland

Heatwave conditions will grip parts of Queensland this weekend with temperatures set to soar 10C above average.

The Northern Goldfields could see a maximum of 39C today, while parts of the Lockyer Valley in the State’s south-east also edging towards 40C until early next week.

Severe storms hitting the lower Hunter Valley and Central Coast. Extreme weather warnings have been issued to large parts of NSW. November 13, 2020. (Nick Moir)

Meanwhile conditions have cleared to make may for a dry and sunny start to the weekend in New South Wales after violent storms lashed the state yesterday afternoon.

A warm, dry day is in store for most of the state today despite a sudden bout of hail and winds swept across much of the central tablelands and coast.

A pre-frontal trough will produce showers and isolated storms in the southwest of Western Australia.

A trough will cause storms to develop over the Northern Territory and northern Queensland, and increase heat and fire danger in South Australia.

A high should cause wind to ease and most showers to clear in NSW, Victoria, and Tasmania.

Here’s your state-by-state forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020:

A slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms across northern districts inland from the east coast.

A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm about the eastern inland in the afternoon and evening and the risk of severe thunderstorms about northwestern districts during the afternoon and evening.

Mostly sunny elsewhere. Maximum temperatures generally above average, tending well above average in southeast and central districts.

Tops of 31C in Brisbane and heating up to 36C in Rockhampton, while Cooktown and Cairns will hit 33C.

Light to moderate northeast to northwesterly winds about the east, though fresh at times near the southeast coast.

Winds light to moderate southwesterly winds over the southwest and southern interior, extending across the central and southeastern inland in the afternoon and evening.

Fire Danger – Very High for Peninsula, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Wide Bay and Burnett, Southeast Coast districts.

New South Wales and the ACT

The chance of a shower or thunderstorm along the southern coast and adjacent east ranges, and about the Mid North Coast.

Dry and mostly sunny elsewhere. Early fog patches in the east, mainly about the tablelands.

Daytime temperatures near average in the south and above average in the north.

Highs of 23C in Canberra, 25C in Sydney and heating up in Grafton with tops of 36C.

Westerly winds, tending southeast to northeasterly along the coast in the afternoon.

There is a strong wind warning for the Byron Coast and Coffs Coast today following damaging storms yesterday afternoon.

Fire Danger – Very High: Far North Coast, New England, North Western fire areas.

Morning fog patches. Mostly cloudy in the south, with isolated showers over Gippsland and the along the south coast, clearing during the afternoon.

Dry and sunny in the north. Tops of 21C in Melbourne and 24C in Bendigo, where overnight lows will drop down to 9C.

A mild to warm day with light winds and afternoon coastal sea breezes.

Fire Danger – Low to Moderate

Showers, more frequent about the north, west and the far south, easing during the evening and contracting to the west and far south.

Highs of 19C in Launceston, Swansea and Hobart with overnight lows still getting into the single digits across part of the state.

Westerly winds, with afternoon sea breezes in the east.

Possible early morning fog about the southern agricultural area. Fine apart from a slight chance of an early morning shower about the Lower South East coast.

Mild in the southeast grading to hot to very hot in the west and far north. Top of 41C in Coober Pedy and cooler on the coast with highs in Adelaide of 29C.

Northeast to northwesterly winds freshening in the far north and west, ahead of a southwest to southerly change about the West Coast district and south of the North West Pastoral during the late afternoon or evening.

Showers about the South West Land Division, adjacent Gascoyne, southwest Goldfields and the far eastern Eucla.

Thunderstorms possible over southern parts of the South West Land Division, southern Goldfields and the adjacent Eucla.

Showers and thunderstorms over the north and west Kimberley.

Highs of 23C on the coast in Perth and hotter inland, tops of 33C in Kalgoorlie and 40C in Newman.

Partly cloudy in the Lasseter, southern Simpson and southern Tanami Districts. A slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms elsewhere.

Thunderstorms may be gusty over the southwest Daly, northwest Gregory and Barkly Districts. Isolated heavy falls are possible over the Barkly District.

Very hot over southern Arnhem, central and southern districts. A top of 42C in Alice Springs, slightly cooler with 35C the high for Darwin.

Light to moderate northwest to northeast winds, fresh to strong and gusty at times across central and southern districts.

Fire Danger – Very High over western Simpson, Lasseter and southern Tanami Districts.