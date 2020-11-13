Teen killed in allegedly stolen car in South Australia

A teenage boy has died after crashing an allegedly stolen car north of Adelaide overnight.

The car rolled at Drain Road at Kadina at about 1.30am today.

A 15-year-old passenger managed to get out of the wreckage and walked more than a kilometre for help – passing several homes before he knocked on a door and raised the alarm.

But when paramedics arrived at the crash site, they found the 16-year-old driver dead.

The 15-year-old was taken to Wallaroo Hospital, west of Kadina.

The car’s owner, Oscar Fry, told he woke to find his vehicle not in his driveway.

“I woke up at 5am and I was quite panicked, called mum and she called the police, we went and filed a report,” Mr Fry said.

Despite now being without a car, and having to cycle to and from work, Mr Fry said he held no animosity toward the alleged thieves.

“I’ve lost a car, a family’s lost a son and someone’s lost a brother,” he said.

“There’s a lot bigger things at play than a car.”

The driver was a student at Kadina Memorial School , and the principal there today released a statement offering “sincere condolences” to those affected.

A major crash investigation is now underway.

“You make mistakes at 16,” Mr Fry said.