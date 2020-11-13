Tebow not ready to give up MLB dream

Tim Tebow’s goal of becoming a full-fledged Major League Baseball player has seemingly been stuck in neutral for some time now. Despite the lack of real progress at the minor-league level, Tebow refuses to give up, at least right now.

Set to embark upon his fourth season in the New York Mets’ farm system, Tebow opened up to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com about where his career stands and how long he’ll remain committed to realizing his MLB dreams.

Tebow attempted to resurrect his pursuit of playing pro ball late in his 20s after his NFL career stalled out. Now 33, Tebow understands time is running out.

“I’m already behind the 8-ball in age and time and experience in all of these things, so of course it makes it harder,” Tebow said. “But I think at the same time, I try to learn from every bit of it. And that’s all that we can do.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner seemed to be making headway in 2018, but a hand injury in 2019 short-circuited any progress. Then, the cancellation of minor-league seasons in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic meant Tebow hasn’t played in a game since July 21, 2019.

Still, many have argued the writing has been on the wall for some time concerning Tebow’s realistic MLB prospects. While he has hit 18 home runs and slashed at a .223/.299/.338 clip in 1,048 career minor-league at-bats, his defensive deficiencies and the absence of any expectation of improvement at the plate leaves Tebow in minor-league purgatory.

The belief by many insiders is that Tebow won’t get any further than the Triple-A level after being promoted to the Syracuse Mets in 2019. One MLB scout argued Tebow hit his “zenith” in Syracuse.

There has been no shortage of agents, scouts and doubters who have harshly criticized Tebow after the Mets took a flier on him back in 2016. However, Tebow somehow continued to survive, even flourish at times, in the minors.

Still, for many of his harshest critics, Tebow has been nothing more than a novelty act, a sideshow whose primary purpose has been to attract fans to minor-league ballparks. His humble attitude, devout Christian faith and nice-guy persona obviously resonate with a wide spectrum of sports fans.