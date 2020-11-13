Taylor Swift’s Folklore Song Peace Meaning Is About Joe Alwyn

“Would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?”

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent the past few months listening to Taylor Swift’s Folklore on a loop.

As Taylor loves to drop clues and secret meanings in her lyrics, the whole album is practically perfect for a thorough analysis. Which is why I was super intrigued by T-Swiz giving us some facts about the song “Peace” in her Rolling Stone interview with Paul McCartney.


Quick bit of context, in case you don’t know — Taylor’s been with her English actor boyfriend Joe Alywn for about four years now.


The two keep their relationship extremely private, with Taylor previously saying, “I’ve learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion.”

“‘Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life,” Taylor began, speaking to Paul. “Carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.”


“I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”


Joe himself has previously said, “99.9 percent of what the press writes about [us] is false.”

“But I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids,” she continued.


“Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”

“That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?”

Of course, this likely isn’t the first song about Joe — rumors have been swirling about his inclusion in songs since the Reputation era.


You can read the full interview between Taylor and Paul here.

