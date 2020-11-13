Rolling Stone Magazine/Mary McCartney

Taylor Swift enjoyed one of the “best nights of her life” jamming with Paul McCartney.

In a joint interview for Rolling Stone magazine, the pop star calls “Hey Jude” singer Paul “the catalyst for the most fun times ever” as she laments the fact the COVID pandemic got in the way of a planned joint performance at the Glastonbury festival this summer (20).

“If this year had gone the way that we thought it was going to go, you and I would have played Glastonbury,” she says. “And I remember thinking it would have been so much fun because the times that I’ve run into you, I correlate with being some of the most fun nights of my life.”

“I was at a party with you, when everybody just started playing music… I was playing (Dave Grohl‘s Foo Fighters song) Best of You, but I was playing it on piano, and he didn’t recognise it until about halfway through.”

Grohl, who was also at the gathering, joined Taylor on drums, but the “Let It Be” star admits that when it comes to impromptu performances, he needs encouragement to get up onstage, noting, “Reese Witherspoon was like, ‘Are you going to sing?’ I said ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ She said, ‘You’ve got to, yeah!’ She’s bossing me around.”

“I love that person, because the party does not turn musical without that person,” says Taylor, adding, “If nobody says, ‘Can you guys play music?’ we’re not going to invite ourselves up onstage at whatever living-room party it is.”

“I seem to remember Woody Harrelson got on the piano, and he starts playing Let It Be, and I’m thinking, ‘I can do that better,’ ” laughs Paul. “So I said, ‘Come on, move over, Woody.’ So we’re both playing it. It was really nice.…”

“I love people like Dan Aykroyd, who’s just full of energy and he loves his music so much, but he’s not necessarily a musician, but he just wanders around the room, just saying, ‘You got to get up, got to get up, do some stuff,’ ” he adds.