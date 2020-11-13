‘Superstore’ Season 6 Spoilers: Jonah Moving On from Amy with Kelly?

RELATED STORIES

A ghost from Jonah Simms’ romantic past is set for her Cloud 9 encore.

TVLine can exclusively confirm that Superstore vet Kelly Stables is set to reprise her role as Jonah’s ex-girlfriend Kelly. While details surrounding her return are being kept tightly under wraps, we can reveal that she’ll first appear in Season 6’s seventh episode, “The Trough,” which is set to air in early 2021.

Stables was first cast in Season 3, and went on to appear in 22 episodes. She and Jonah eventually coupled up and moved in together, but Jonah broke things off when he realized he couldn’t shake his feelings for Amy. Following their breakup, Kelly transferred to Cloud 9’s Fenton store, but continued to make the occasional appearance. She last popped up in Season 5’s Halloween episode.

Word of Stables’ return comes less than two weeks after America Ferrera’s Superstore farewell, which culminated in Amy and Jonah’s conscious uncoupling. After an emotional discussion in the stockroom, Jonah and Amy realized that they wanted different things: Jonah was ready to get married (and had secretly taken one of Amy’s rings to determine the right size for an engagement band), while Amy wasn’t ready to fully commit, still haunted by what she gave up when she agreed to marry Adam all those years ago.

“We felt like it was very organic to her character to be concerned about the way things went with Adam — how circumstances forced them into that marriage, and how she’d be very gun-shy about that happening again,” executive producer Jonathan Green previously told TVLine. “As much as she loves Jonah, and as great as she thinks he is, she would be [against] letting that happen to her [a second time].”

With that being said, Amy and Jonah’s breakup doesn’t necessarily mean it’s over between them — at least not for good.

“We feel like the door is still open the way that we left things,” Miller continued. “By the end [of “California Part 2″], what [Amy and Jonah] realize is that they are making an adult decision. They’re not on the same page about their future right now, but who knows? They still could find their way back to each other.”

Are you looking forward to Kelly’s return to Store 1217? Hit the comments with your reactions.