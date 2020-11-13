Sundar Pichai apologizes to Thierry Breton for an internal Alphabet document outlining a plan to attack the EU commissioner, says he wasn't aware of it (Javier Espinoza/Financial Times)

Javier Espinoza / Financial Times:
Sundar Pichai apologizes to Thierry Breton for an internal Alphabet document outlining a plan to attack the EU commissioner, says he wasn’t aware of it — Sundar Pichai says he was unaware of plan for ‘pushback,rsquo; against the regulator,nbsp; — The chief executive of Google’s parent company Alphabet …
