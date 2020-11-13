State of Origin, NRL issue NSW ‘formal warning’ over handling of Boyd Cordner concussion

The NRL has issued NSWRL with a formal warning for failing to follow the game’s protocols around managing potential head injuries in relation to Boyd Cordner’s concussion in Origin I.

The NRL conducted an investigation into NSW’s handling over Cordner’s head knock after widespread backlash when he was returned to field for the remainder of the game.

Under the NRL’s protocols, players who exhibit symptoms such as motor incoordination, must be classified as a Category One injury and not be permitted to return to the field, regardless of the outcome of their HIA.

Today the league released their findings and slapped NSWRL with a formal warning over the incident.

“In our view Boyd should not have been allowed to return to the field. Our Chief Medical Officer spoke directly with both NSW and Queensland medical staff prior to Wednesday night’s game and reminded them of our high expectations in this area,” NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo said in a statement.

The 28-year-old ruled himself out of the remainder of the Origin series late last week after he went down following what looked to be an innocuous collision in the series opener in Adelaide.

NSWRL defend Cordner HIA process

It was an incident that garnered widespread scrutiny in light of Cordner’s history with concussion, particularly as the skipper was allowed to return to the field after passing a HIA (head injury assessment).

The point of concern for medical professionals stems from the ease with which Cordner is suffering concussion, not only with his most recent head knock, but his last with the Roosters late in the NRL season.