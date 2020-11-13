State of Origin news, NSW Blues squad announcement

NSW coach Brad Fittler rushed in some fresh faces to round out his 21-man Blues squad to face the Maroons ahead of the State of Origin decider on Wednesday night.

Fittler opted for the same 17 that trounced the Maroons at ANZ Stadium 34-10 in Game Two this week, but has included three unfeatured stars this series to the extended squad.

Star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has been named for the first time this series after overcoming injury, as has Panthers livewire Jarome Luai, and Raiders star Nick Cotric.

Ryan Papenhuyzen looks set to miss Game One of the State of Origin through injury. (Getty) (Getty)

Papenhuyzen is one of the most highly-anticipated debutants within the Blues squad, fresh off Melbourne’s grand final victory and his own Clive Churchill Medal nod.

He was highly touted to replace a then injured James Tedesco in the series opener but was eventually sidelined through his own injury issues.

NSW Blues 21-man squad

1. James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

2. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

3. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

4. Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

12. Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

13. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

14. Dale Finucane (Melbourne Storm)

15. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

16. Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

17. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

18. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

19. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

20. Cameron McInnes (St George Illawarra Dragons)

21. Nic Cotric (Canberra Raiders)

