Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian: My Wife Definitely Taught Me What A Washcloth Was!!

Bradley Lamb
Alexis Ohanian, the wife of tennis champion Serena Williams has revealed that his hygiene routine was not up to par until he met his now-wife, Serena Williams.

The Reddit co-founder shared a tweet where a fan asked, “When showering are you a ‘full body washer,’ or an ‘armpits and genitals only’ person?”

He then retweeted, and replied: “I wasn’t this bad, but my wife definitely taught me what a washcloth was.”

