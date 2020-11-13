Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian: My Wife Definitely Taught Me What A Washcloth Was!!

Alexis Ohanian, the wife of tennis champion Serena Williams has revealed that his hygiene routine was not up to par until he met his now-wife, Serena Williams.

The Reddit co-founder shared a tweet where a fan asked, “When showering are you a ‘full body washer,’ or an ‘armpits and genitals only’ person?”

He then retweeted, and replied: “I wasn’t this bad, but my wife definitely taught me what a washcloth was.”

He made headlines earlier this year after he stepped away from Reddit’s board of directors to make space for a Black candidate. He co-founded the company 15 years ago.

SERENA’S DAUGHTER PLAYING TENNIS

He tweeted: “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'”

Ohanian also pledged $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp. “I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate,” he also tweeted.