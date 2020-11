SEC announces 2021 Women’s Basketball Schedule

SEC Staff

Photo: Phil Ellsworth | ESPN Images

Birmingham, Ala. — The 2021 women’s basketball schedule has been released by the Southeastern Conference office.

Conference play will begin on Thursday, December 31 and run through Sunday, February 28. All teams have byes on January 21 and February 7. The schedule consists of a single round robin (10 games) and home and away with one permanent opponent (2 games) and two rotating opponents (4 games). The permanent opponents are Alabama-Auburn, Arkansas-Missouri, Florida-Georgia, Kentucky-South Carolina, LSU-Texas A,amp;M, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, and Tennessee-Vanderbilt. Each team will play eight home games and eight away games. The rotating opponents changes annually. This marks the 12th year of the 16-game schedule for women’s basketball and the seventh with 14 teams.

The regular season concludes with the 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament being held for the fourth time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The tournament which will include all 14 teams, begins on Wednesday, March 3 and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 7.

The women’s basketball television schedule will be announced at a later date, as will times for all games.

2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

December 31 (Thursday)

Alabama at Missouri

Arkansas at Kentucky

Auburn at LSU

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia

Tennessee at Texas A,amp;M

Ole Miss at South Carolina

January 3 (Sunday)

Missouri at Arkansas

Georgia at Auburn

Texas A,amp;M at Florida

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Kentucky at Tennessee

LSU at Ole Miss

January 4 (Monday)

South Carolina at Alabama

January 7 (Thursday)

LSU at Alabama

Arkansas at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Kentucky at Texas A,amp;M

January 10 (Sunday)

Alabama at Vanderbilt

Texas A,amp;M at Arkansas

Missouri at Auburn

Florida at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Tennessee at LSU

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

January 14 (Thursday)

Alabama at Mississippi State

Florida at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Georgia at Tennessee

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Texas A,amp;M at LSU

Missouri at Ole Miss

January 17 (Sunday)

Tennessee at Alabama

Auburn at Florida

Ole Miss at Georgia

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Mississippi State at Texas A,amp;M

January 18 (Monday)

Arkansas at South Carolina

LSU at Missouri

January 24 (Sunday)

Auburn at Alabama

Florida at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Texas A,amp;M at Missouri

South Carolina at LSU

January 25 (Monday)

Arkansas at Georgia

January 28 (Thursday)

Alabama at Kentucky

Vanderbilt at Arkansas

Texas A,amp;M at Auburn

Missouri at Florida

LSU at Georgia

South Carolina at Mississippi State

Ole Miss at Tennessee

January 31 (Sunday)

Alabama at South Carolina

Auburn at Arkansas

Florida at Tennessee

Georgia at Texas A,amp;M

Missouri at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

February 1 (Monday)

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

February 4 (Thursday)

Georgia at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

South Carolina at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Florida

LSU at Texas A,amp;M

Tennessee at Mississippi State

Kentucky at Ole Miss

February 11 (Thursday)

Ole Miss at Alabama

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Auburn at Georgia

Florida at LSU

Texas A,amp;M at Vanderbilt

Missouri at South Carolina

Tennessee at Kentucky

February 14 (Sunday)

Alabama at Auburn

Arkansas at Texas A,amp;M

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

LSU at South Carolina

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

February 15 (Monday)

Kentucky at Florida

February 18 (Thursday)

Alabama at Florida

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Texas A,amp;M

South Carolina at Tennessee

LSU at Kentucky

February 21 (Sunday)

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at LSU

Vanderbilt at Auburn

Florida at Missouri

Tennessee at Georgia

Texas A,amp;M at Ole Miss

Kentucky at South Carolina

February 25 (Thursday)

Texas A,amp;M at Alabama

Arkansas at Auburn

Florida at South Carolina

Kentucky at Georgia

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Missouri

Mississippi State at LSU

February 28 (Sunday)

Alabama at Arkansas

Auburn at Tennessee

Georgia at Florida

LSU at Vanderbilt

South Carolina at Texas A,amp;M

Missouri at Mississippi State

Ole Miss at Kentucky