Sasha Pieterse ‘Still Can’t Believe’ Baby Boy Is Hers One Week After Giving Birth

WENN/Patricia Schlein

The actress playing Alison DiLaurentis on ‘Pretty Little Liars’ reveals that she went through 27 hours of labor before she and husband Hudson Sheaffer welcomed their first child on November 6.

–

Sasha Pieterse is officially a first-time mother. Just days after welcoming her first child with husband Hudson Sheaffer, the actress known for her role as Alison DiLaurentis on “Pretty Little Liars” claimed she “still can’t believe” that the baby boy is hers as she introduced him to the world.

The 24-year-old shared first look at her newborn child via Instagram on Friday, November 13. “One week ago today our lives changed forever. After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall. We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours,” she wrote in the caption.

<br />

Sasha’s baby announcement was met with congratulatory comments. Kelly Rutherford, her co-star on “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists“, expressed her joy over the news by writing, “Bravo Mama! Congratulations.” Another co-star, Janel Parrish, gushed, “Auntie J can’t wait to meet him.” Meanwhile, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold exclaimed, “Congrats beautiful mama!!”

Sasha announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post back in May while celebrating her second wedding anniversary. “We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!” she wrote on the post that displayed a photo of her husband kissing her baby bump.

The “Geek Charming” actress went on, “@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter. Happy Anniversary baby!”

Sasha and Hudson got engaged in December 2015. Less than three years later in May 2018, the couple tied the knot at Castle Leslie in Glaslough, Ireland.