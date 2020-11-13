SAS war crimes inquiry: Australian soldiers investigated

A special investigator will be established to investigate potential allegations of war crimes by some of Australia’s elite soldiers.

Any cases will be heard in a civil court.

Minister for Defence Personnel Darren Chester acknowledged it would be a “difficult “.

“The allegations do not sit comfortably on the broad shoulders of the men and women who serve our nation with such distinction,” he said.

“I want to reassure again the Australian public, that they can have enormous trust and faith and pride in the men and women that keep us safe in a challenging world.”

The inquiry’s report remains with Defence Force Chief General Angus Campbell, who will deliver it next week.