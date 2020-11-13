Safaree Accused Of Beating Wife Erica Mena After Pic Leaks: He Responds!!

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena’s marriage appears to be in a very rocky place. Two weeks ago, the couple stopped following each other on Instagram, and Erica changed her name on the social media platform from “Erica Mena Samuels” to just “Erica Mena.”

But the couple seemed to get through that rocky time – and last week, they seemed to have reconciled. They posted this video, appearing to show the couple happy together

But now a new image showing Erica, with a busted lip is causing people to speculate that there could have been domestic violence in their home.

Safaree came out quickly – trying to dispel the rumors. He claims that Erica’s lip was busted because she was “lit” and accidentally hurt herself. As of now, has no reason to believe that anything happened – other than what Safaree says.

But keep in mind that both Erica and Safaree have been accused in the past, of being violent with a partner. In 2011, rap superstar Nicki Minaj accused Safaree of assaulting her – during a 9-1-1 call.

Nicki never pressed charges on Safaree, and Safaree later told interviewers that Nicki wasn’t telling the truth during the call.

Listen:

Erica also has had a dust up with a former lover. She was caught on camera beating up her babys father in Miami. This incident also happened nearly a decade ago: