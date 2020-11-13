Safaree Accused Of Beating Wife Erica Mena After Pic Leaks: He Responds!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena’s marriage appears to be in a very rocky place. Two weeks ago, the couple stopped following each other on Instagram, and Erica changed her name on the social media platform from “Erica Mena Samuels” to just “Erica Mena.”

But the couple seemed to get through that rocky time – and last week, they seemed to have reconciled. They posted this video, appearing to show the couple happy together

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR