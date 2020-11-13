Russell Westbrook shoots down talk of issues with James Harden

Russell Westbrook has been the source of some major news and rumors the past few days after it was revealed the former MVP wants out of the Houston Rockets organization. There were even rumors about Westbrook’s unwillingness to play alongside James Harden, which we now know to be untrue.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith spoke about Westbrook’s desire to no longer play alongside Harden. Westbrook finally got sick of the noise, taking to social media to tell the world that Smith’s report is completely false.

“This is completely fabricated,” Westbrook wrote on Instagram. “Y’all have a good night.”