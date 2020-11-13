‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Talks Beef w/ Mary Cosby: You’re Just Being Evil!!

During the premiere episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah revealed that she was no longer speaking to mary Cosby — because Mary told her she smelled like a hospital.

Mary said she finds the smells of hospitals triggering and that it makes her nauseous — but Jen felt her former friend handled it rudely.

Jen isn’t sure there is hope for their friendship.

“The kicker is I didn’t even go to the hospital!” Jen told Page Six. “So you’re just being evil. I mean, you know, I know that she’s a woman of God and all, but that’s not very godlike. At least in my church.”

She tried to confront Mary during the episode, but her words were not well received.

“I just want her to apologize and say sorry,” Shah explained. “I’m very easy. Like, I know people make mistakes, even though that mistake was like … that’s just like you’re not a nice person. But, hey, let’s just apologize and mean it, be genuine and then let’s just move on. We can do that. That’s literally all I want from her to move forward. I don’t know if she’s capable of that. Maybe she can go back to her church and pray and then come back and let me know.”