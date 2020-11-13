‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Talks Beef w/ Mary Cosby: You’re Just Being Evil!!

During the premiere episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah revealed that she was no longer speaking to mary Cosby — because Mary told her she smelled like a hospital.

Mary said she finds the smells of hospitals triggering and that it makes her nauseous — but Jen felt her former friend handled it rudely.

Jen isn’t sure there is hope for their friendship.

“The kicker is I didn’t even go to the hospital!” Jen told Page Six. “So you’re just being evil. I mean, you know, I know that she’s a woman of God and all, but that’s not very godlike. At least in my church.”

