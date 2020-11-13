Redrafting the 2016 NBA Draft

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Brandon Ingram

Rarely does the team with the no. 1 overall pick not select the player with the highest floor and potentially the highest ceiling in the draft. But because of the terrible fit between Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, Simmons is available at no. 2, and the Lakers happily pick him up. Even if he never develops a jump shot whatsoever, Simmons’ peak should resemble something like peak Draymond Green. At his best, Simmons’ peak could be incredible – he could easily be the best defender in the NBA while also being the best playmaker in the league.