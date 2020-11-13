Rapper Lil Loaded Arrested For Murder After Confessing To Crimes On Youtube

Popular Dallas rapper Lil Loaded turned himself in to authorities earlier this week, confirmed that he was wanted for allegedly murdering a man in Texas.

The 20-year-old rapper, real name Dashawn Robertson, was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant and is now facing life in prison and the possible death penalty.

Police are accused Lil Loaded of killing 18-year-old Khalia Walker on Oct. 25. According to the arresting affidavit, Lil Loaded, Khalia and a witness named Cameron Walker were outside Khalia’s house when two shots went off. 

