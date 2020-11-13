Rapper Lil Loaded Arrested For Murder After Confessing To Crimes On Youtube

Popular Dallas rapper Lil Loaded turned himself in to authorities earlier this week, confirmed that he was wanted for allegedly murdering a man in Texas.

The 20-year-old rapper, real name Dashawn Robertson, was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant and is now facing life in prison and the possible death penalty.

Police are accused Lil Loaded of killing 18-year-old Khalia Walker on Oct. 25. According to the arresting affidavit, Lil Loaded, Khalia and a witness named Cameron Walker were outside Khalia’s house when two shots went off.

Khalia’s sister Khija ran outside and saw her brother “lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his torso,” with Lil Loaded and Cameron Walker standing over him. One of them yelled at her to call 9-1-1.

While they were waiting for the ambulance, the document continues, Khija “picked up [Lil Loaded’s] phone and saw a video taken on the phone showing the suspect shoot the complaintant.”

After that, Cameron Walker and Lil Loaded took Khalia to the hospital in Loaded’s car. Afterwards, Lil Loaded brought Cameron Walker back to the house where the shooting happened and then fled.

Lil Loaded has, in the past, bragged about carrying guns – and shooting anyone who disrespects him.

Earlier this year Lil Loaded gave an interview to Genius’ Youtube channel, where he admitted to nearly a dozen crimes, including shootings and his alleged involvement gang related killings.

Here’s the full interview: