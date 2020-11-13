R. Kelly’s Daughter Buku Abi Loses Baby

R. Kelly’s 21-year-old daughter, Buku Abi has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage.

The singer shared the news via an Instagram post.

“*I started making this post at 222pm* My palms are sweating and I feel like I have to throw up. I’m also shaking… I’ve reread this like 20 times…Dear Son. I am heartbroken you left me so early. If I’m being honest… I’m also angry. Many things have happened this year that I don’t understand…. but this one I don’t even want to believe, accept, move on from… but I will learn…” she wrote, sharing a picture of the ultrasound scan.

Buku continued, “I met you when you were about 8weeks & You became the light of my life in a world that was so cold, and dark, and truthfully very frequently lonely… so fast. It was just you and I. You opened me up and showed me love in ways I’ll never forget. In ways I’ll never be able to explain. You made me fall deep In love with myself … all because you and god chose me to be your mother. An honor…. You gave me a strength I didn’t know I had. It was and will forever be all for you.”

Our thoughts are with Buku during this difficult time.