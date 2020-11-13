R. Kelly’s Daughter Buku Abi Loses Baby

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

R. Kelly’s 21-year-old daughter, Buku Abi has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage.

The singer shared the news via an Instagram post.

“*I started making this post at 222pm* My palms are sweating and I feel like I have to throw up. I’m also shaking… I’ve reread this like 20 times…Dear Son. I am heartbroken you left me so early. If I’m being honest… I’m also angry. Many things have happened this year that I don’t understand…. but this one I don’t even want to believe, accept, move on from… but I will learn…” she wrote, sharing a picture of the ultrasound scan.

