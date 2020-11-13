Privacy should be at the core of CBDCs, says Boston Fed research director By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Robert Bench, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s director of applied research, thinks privacy should be a focus during the creation of digital money, not an afterthought.

“Privacy is a question that we have learned is critical from a technical perspective,” Bench said during a Chamber of Digital Commerce panel on Friday: