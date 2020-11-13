Police Converge on Offices of French Video Game Developer in Montreal

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MONTREAL — Police have converged near the offices of Ubisoft, a French video game company, in Montreal’s Mile End neighborhood and are carrying out an operation, police officials said on Friday.

Police told local residents in the neighborhood, an area filled with cafes and restaurants, to keep away.

The Montreal police wrote on Twitter that they had responded to a 911 call and that there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Local television reports showed Ubisoft staff on the roof of their office building, but the circumstances were not clear. A police SWAT van was seen in the area.