Plague Inc.’s new ‘The Cure’ mode is free until the pandemic ends

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Plague Inc., the fun yet macabre mobile strategy game, has seen a somewhat ironic surge in popularity. The game simulates the spread of a plague created by the player, who utilizes different methods to evolve and adapt the pathogen quick enough to wipe out every last person on the globe. While it was released back in 2012, the game has seen recent resurgences with the Ebola outbreak several years ago, and again with the current global pandemic. And now the company has released a new update that changes the game. Literally.
Ndemic Creations announced an expansion to the game called Plague Inc: The Cure. This version of the app flips the script by putting users on the other side of a deadly plague, doing what they can to get ahead of it before it wipes out the population.
Shop some of Black Friday’s best deals from around the web NOW!
In the new expansion, players will send out research teams tasked with finding Patient Zero, implement measures to slow the spread such as border closures and contact tracing, and figure out ways to support global economies while populations deal with the effects of the pathogen. Eventually players must research and develop a vaccine to stop the pathogen, working with global health agencies to administer it. Any of this sound familiar?
The expansion was developed with the help of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN). Ndemic Creations also announced that until our real-life pandemic is under control, the expansion is being made available for free, so get it while it lasts! And be sure to check out some of these other awesome strategy games for Android!
Find the cure
Plague Inc.
The world is in your hands.
Plague Inc. is a fun strategy game that gives players the tools to create plagues and end the world. Now, the game steps it up with a new mode that lets players save the world.