Plague Inc.’s new ‘The Cure’ mode is free until the pandemic ends

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Plague Inc., the fun yet macabre mobile strategy game, has seen a somewhat ironic surge in popularity. The game simulates the spread of a plague created by the player, who utilizes different methods to evolve and adapt the pathogen quick enough to wipe out every last person on the globe. While it was released back in 2012, the game has seen recent resurgences with the Ebola outbreak several years ago, and again with the current global pandemic. And now the company has released a new update that changes the game. Literally.

Ndemic Creations announced an expansion to the game called Plague Inc: The Cure. This version of the app flips the script by putting users on the other side of a deadly plague, doing what they can to get ahead of it before it wipes out the population.