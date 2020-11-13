Pictures of the week: Europe pandemic pressure, Mediterranean tragedy, Crete floods

Health systems across Europe are straining under the pressure of the pandemic. Italy is one of the countries hit hardest by the second wave, logging one million total cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

Heavy flooding on the Greek island of Crete has damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes and swept cars into the sea.

At least 74 migrants drowned trying to make their way to Europe after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, it’s the latest in a series of at least least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since last month.

The key stories from the week along with several others were expertly captured by photographers around the world.

Locals try to clean debris from a road after heavy floods hit the Greek island of Crete Harry Nakos/AP Photo

Rescuers assist trapped residents during a rescue operation in the storm-battered Philippines Basilio Sepe/AP Photo

An Armistice Day ceremony to enter World War I fighter Maurice Genevoix into Paris’ Pantheon Christian Hartmann/AP Photo

George McMenemy, 72, walks through the field of honour for fallen Canadian military war veterans at the Woodland Cemetery on Remembrance Day. Ontario, Canada Nathan Denette/AP

Women dressed in traditional costumes and wearing face masks, take part in an open air mass to celebrate Madrid’s patron saint La Almudena virgin, Spain Paul White/AP Photo

A French police officer informs sunbathers in Nice that access to the beach is only authorised for sport activities during the national COVID-19 lockdown Valery Hache/AFP

Professional dancer Sandy Lewis, from Louisiana, performs with his dance partner Marti Gasol, as they train in the street to overcome COVID-19 restrictions in Barcelona, Spain Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Restaurant workers bang on pans in a protest in Kyiv against the newly introduced coronavirus weekend quarantine in Ukraine Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

Migrants are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after leaving Libya to reach Europe aboard a rubber boat Sergi Camara/AP Photo

Riot police attempt to stop protesters outside Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Aung Shine Oo/AP Photo

Protesters against the removal of President Martin Vizcarra gather in Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

ubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden are produced at the Ogawa Studios in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales waves during a rally with supporters in Chimore, Cochabamba province, Bolivia Juan Karita/AP Photo