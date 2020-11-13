Pictures of the week: Europe pandemic pressure, Mediterranean tragedy, Crete floods

Matilda Coleman
Health systems across Europe are straining under the pressure of the pandemic. Italy is one of the countries hit hardest by the second wave, logging one million total cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

Heavy flooding on the Greek island of Crete has damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes and swept cars into the sea.

At least 74 migrants drowned trying to make their way to Europe after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, it’s the latest in a series of at least least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since last month.

The key stories from the week along with several others were expertly captured by photographers around the world.

Locals try to clean debris from a road after heavy floods hit the Greek island of CreteHarry Nakos/AP Photo
Basilio Sepe/AP Photo
Rescuers assist trapped residents during a rescue operation in the storm-battered PhilippinesBasilio Sepe/AP Photo
Christian Hartmann/AP Photo
An Armistice Day ceremony to enter World War I fighter Maurice Genevoix into Paris’ PantheonChristian Hartmann/AP Photo
Nathan Denette/AP
George McMenemy, 72, walks through the field of honour for fallen Canadian military war veterans at the Woodland Cemetery on Remembrance Day. Ontario, CanadaNathan Denette/AP
Paul White/AP Photo
Women dressed in traditional costumes and wearing face masks, take part in an open air mass to celebrate Madrid’s patron saint La Almudena virgin, SpainPaul White/AP Photo
Valery Hache/AFP
A French police officer informs sunbathers in Nice that access to the beach is only authorised for sport activities during the national COVID-19 lockdownValery Hache/AFP
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Professional dancer Sandy Lewis, from Louisiana, performs with his dance partner Marti Gasol, as they train in the street to overcome COVID-19 restrictions in Barcelona, SpainEmilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Restaurant workers bang on pans in a protest in Kyiv against the newly introduced coronavirus weekend quarantine in UkraineEfrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Sergi Camara/AP Photo
Migrants are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after leaving Libya to reach Europe aboard a rubber boatSergi Camara/AP Photo
Aung Shine Oo/AP Photo
Riot police attempt to stop protesters outside Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw, MyanmarAung Shine Oo/AP Photo
Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Protesters against the removal of President Martin Vizcarra gather in Plaza San Martin in Lima, PeruRodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo
ubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden are produced at the Ogawa Studios in Saitama, north of Tokyo, JapanEugene Hoshiko/AP Photo
Juan Karita/AP Photo
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales waves during a rally with supporters in Chimore, Cochabamba province, BoliviaJuan Karita/AP Photo
Ajit Solanki/AP Photo
Indians throng a market for shopping ahead of the Hindu festival Diwali in Ahmedabad, India. India’s tally of coronavirus cases is currently the second largest in the worldAjit Solanki/AP Photo

