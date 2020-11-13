Photos: Arjun Rampal arrives at the NCB office

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death inquiry raised several questions on the procurement and usage of drugs in Bollywood. Several actors have since been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau to unearth a larger drug cartel in the industry. After names like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and more have been involved in the case, the latest summon was sent out to Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Gaberiella was called in for questioning the day before and today Arjun arrived at the NCB office for interrogation. The two were called in for questioning after a raid was conducted at their premises on November 9.

Furthermore, their names got linked to the case when a raid was conducted at Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed’s house where 10gm of marijuana was found. She was later taken in custody and released on bail.

Before this, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were taken in custody by the NCB for the same case.