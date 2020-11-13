Pfizer Vaccine, Brexit, U.S. Presidential Transition: Your Friday Briefing

Several Senate Republicans, including Susan Collins, insisted that Mr. Biden should at least be given access to the President’s Daily Brief, which provides the nation’s most closely guarded intelligence secrets and an assessment of national security threats. Their call amounted to an acknowledgment that Mr. Biden would be certified as the victor in the election.

Democratic leaders warned that Mr. Trump’s stonewalling was damaging the country’s ability to deal with foreign leaders and the process of planning to handle the most high-risk period in the spread of the coronavirus.

Details: More Republicans have begun to acknowledge Mr. Biden’s victory, including Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio and the veteran party operative Karl Rove, along with an editorial in The Las Vegas Review-Journal, a newspaper owned by the family of the megadonor Sheldon Adelson.

Voter fraud: Top government security and election officials released a joint statement on Thursday definitively declaring that the presidential election last week “was the most secure in American history” and making it clear that “there is no evidence” that any voting system had been compromised in any way.

Look ahead: Here’s what will happen between Election Day and Inauguration Day, including how the Trump campaign could try to intervene and why it would be unlikely to succeed.