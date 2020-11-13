PayPal’s crypto trading goes live in the US By Cointelegraph

PayPal’s crypto trading goes live in the US
On Thursday, PayPal’s crypto trading and payments went live for all eligible customers in the United States.
Per its updated announcement, PayPal ended its waitlist for customers looking to use cryptocurrency in the U.S. Trading features a limit of $20,000 per week, which is double the originally announced $10,000.
