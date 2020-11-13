Paul Hornung dead at 84 after battle with dementia

Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame legend Paul Hornung has died at the age of 84 after a long battle with dementia, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Friday per Adam Schefter.
Hornung is the only player to ever win a Heisman Trophy, NFL MVP award, be selected first overall in the draft and be inducted to both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He made a name for himself while playing for the Fighting Irish in the ’50s, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1956 as the team’s starting quarterback. Hornung went on to play for the Packers and Vince Lombardi, helping the team capture the NFL’s first-ever Super Bowl in 1967 and four other league championships prior to that.
After retiring from football, he had a broadcasting career with CBS, working alongside Vin Scully and Lindsey Nelson.
