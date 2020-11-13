Pam Long Confesses She Lied About Cyntoia Brown-Long’s Husband Sexually Abusing!!

Total singer Pam Long has claimed that she lied about her ex-husband, Jamie Long, sexually abusing her during their marriage.

Pam made the admission via a video posted to her social media.

“I come before you today with deep regrets concerning a statement that I’m about to make. On October the 20th, 2019 for my show Pam’s World, I made a comment about my ex-husband Jamie Long. And that comment was that he forces himself on women, and right after that I said ‘do you remember that night?'” she says in the video.

