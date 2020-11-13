Pam Long Confesses She Lied About Cyntoia Brown-Long’s Husband Sexually Abusing!!

Total singer Pam Long has claimed that she lied about her ex-husband, Jamie Long, sexually abusing her during their marriage.

Pam made the admission via a video posted to her social media.

“I come before you today with deep regrets concerning a statement that I’m about to make. On October the 20th, 2019 for my show Pam’s World, I made a comment about my ex-husband Jamie Long. And that comment was that he forces himself on women, and right after that I said ‘do you remember that night?'” she says in the video.

“Basically I was telling the world that my ex-husband forced himself on me sexually, and that was a lie. Jamie I’m sorry for what it is that I have said about you. I’m sorry for the shame that I have brought to your name, to your family, to you, your wife, your mom, your sister, and those who love you.”

Jamie denied the claims at the time. Some of Pam’s followers appeared to show concern for her in the comments sections, saying the video seemed to be coerced.