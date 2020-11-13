Pac-12 schedules Cal-UCLA for Sunday

Who is up for a little Sunday afternoon — or morning, for those involved — college football?

The Pac-12 confirmed that the Cal Golden Bears will face the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Sunday at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. This news follows the cancellations of the Utah Utes-UCLA and Arizona State Sun Devils-Cal contests due to COVID-19 issues within the Utes and Sun Devils.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards is among those within that program who tested positive.

Additionally, the Pac-12 shifted UCLA’s game against the Oregon Ducks from next Friday night to Saturday, Nov. 21. Cal is already scheduled to face the Oregon State Beavers that same day.

UCLA fell to the Colorado Buffaloes 48-42 last Saturday, while Cal’s season opener versus the Washington Huskies was called off after the entire defensive line of the Golden Bears was placed in quarantine following contract tracing.

The Pac-12 elected against including bye weeks on the calendar because of the late start to the campaign, meaning canceled games become no contests under the conference’s rules. The league theoretically could add dates, though, if schedule disruptions force the delay of the College Football Playoff by several weeks.

The CFP semifinals are currently set to take place on Jan. 1 with the title game tentatively scheduled for Jan. 11.