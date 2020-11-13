Pac-12 apologizes to Stanford for testing error

The Pac-12 apologized to the Stanford football team on Friday after an inconclusive COVID-19 test made three players unavailable for the team’s season-opening 35-14 loss to the Oregon Ducks last weekend.
Multiple players, including starting quarterback Davis Mills, were unable to play for the Cardinal. According to ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, Mills was the player to return an inconclusive test.
Stanford, without naming Mills, says the player who received the inconclusive test has tested negative multiple times since returning to campus.
Less than two hours before kickoff, Stanford announced that Mills, Trey LaBounty and Connor Wedington would be unavailable due to test results and contact tracing. Another player also was placed into quarantine based on close contact.
All four players are expected to take the field against Colorado on Saturday.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90