‘Ozark’ Season 4 Cast: Alfonso Herrera Joins Final 14 Episodes

Ozark is experiencing a population surge ahead of its super-sized fourth and final season, with the Netflix thriller adding five new cast members (including Exorcist alum Alfonso Herrera as a villain.)

Also joining Ozark‘s ensemble as a series regular is Adam Rothenberg (Ripper Street), with Bruno Bichir (Narcos, The Bridge), CC Castillo (Outer Banks) and Katrina Lenk (Tommy) coming on board in recurring roles.

Additionally, Season 3 guest stars Felix Solis (aka Big Bad Omar Navarro) and Damian Young (aka sleuth Jim Rattelsdorf) have been promoted to series regulars.

Herrera will play Javi Elizonndro, a previously unseen member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between being the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle’s cartel. Rothenberg, meanwhile, is set to portray Mel Sattem, a cop who fell from grace who now works as a private eye.

Rounding out the new arrivals, Bichir will play a priest who serves as Navarro’s confessor and confident; Castillo is Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, a Missouri law enforcement who refuses to play on anyone’s terms but her own; and Lenk is Clare Shaw, the CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company, whose judgement is corrupted as she learns the true cost of power.

As previously reported, Ozark Season 4 will be released in two, seven-episode parts, with Part 1 arriving in 2021 and Part 2 bowing in 2022.