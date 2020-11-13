Ovechkin extension talks tabled until training camp?

While we know that Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin will eventually re-sign with Washington, that won’t happen for a while yet. NBC Sports Washington’s J.J. Regan relays that GM Brian MacLellan has tabled extension talks until the start of training camp, whenever that may be. The 35-year-old will be entering the final season of his 13-year, $124 million contract, and while his prime years may have passed, he still should be a dynamic goal scorer in the NHL for several years to come. Ovechkin plans to represent himself in discussions with MacLellan, similar to what teammate Nicklas Backstrom did in his contract talks last season, one that led to a five-year, $46 million deal.

