Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

The severity, duration and outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic and its long-term impact on Olympia remain uncertain. Management continues to focus on the safety of our people, connectivity of our customer base, compliance with guidelines and requirements issued by various governmental authorities, and continuity of other critical business operation.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, provides currency exchange and payment services and corporate trust and transfer agency services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its subsidiary Exempt Edge Inc.

OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

Contacts

Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer

Gerhard Barnard, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 261-0900

Fax: (403) 265-1455

