Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split After Nearly 10 Years Together

WENN/Nicky Nelson

The ‘Change-Up’ star and the ‘SNL’ alum started dating in November 2011, not long after the former separated from her ex-husband Tao Ruspoli, before Jason proposed to her in 2012.

–

It’s over now between Olivia Wilde and her partner of 10 years Jason Sudeikis. The “Booksmart” director and the “Horrible Bosses” actor called off their engagement of more than seven years at the beginning of this year, according to PEOPLE.

“It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine,” a source close to the former couple told the publication. “The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship,” the insider added, referring to their son Otis Alexander and daughter Daisy Josephine.

Olivia and Jason started dating in November 2011, not long after the former separated from her ex-husband Tao Ruspoli. Jason then proposed to the “TRON: Legacy” star in 2012. Prior to that, the 45-year-old actor was married to screenwriter and filmmaker Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010.

Opening up about dating Jason in a 2013 interview with Marie Claire, Olivia shared, “I was just learning to be by myself. I’d been divorced nine months. We were both seeing people but were single. He seemed to really see me, see through the bulls**t.”

Jason, meanwhile, said that he first met Olivia at a finale party for “Saturday Night Live“. Speaking to Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in 2017, he said, “We hit it off that night. I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone.’ So I didn’t make any moves.”

“I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races,” he continued. “We sort of reintroduced ourselves. The universe had more in store for us in the fall.”

Defending their long engagement, Olivia explained to Net-a-Porter’s Porter Edit in February 2016, “We are seriously connected. Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.’ ” Meanwhile, Jason jokingly said, “We won’t get married until weed is legal in every state,” during his appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”